Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 662,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

