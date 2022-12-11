Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,005 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Pfizer worth $403,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,180,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,395,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,169,000 after acquiring an additional 205,639 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 705,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 689,348 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 145,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

