Philcoin (PHL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $123,522.74

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $123,522.74 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $943.96 or 0.05502190 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00507218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.86 or 0.30317927 BTC.

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

