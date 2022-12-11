Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

