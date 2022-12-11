Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $483.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.58.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

