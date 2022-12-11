Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

