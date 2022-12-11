Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.