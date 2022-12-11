Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
