Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 619.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

