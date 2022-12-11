Piper Sandler Increases Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $110.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 127,277 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 184,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

