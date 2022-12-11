Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.35 million and $65,948.94 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00266416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,866,767 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

