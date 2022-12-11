Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,531.83

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $68.79 million and approximately $53,531.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00263629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,869,231 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.