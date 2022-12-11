Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,540.35

Po.et (POE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $48,540.35 and $7.09 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.