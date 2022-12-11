Pocket Network (POKT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $85.94 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

