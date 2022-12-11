Polymath 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.61 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $198.16 million and $3.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00450920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018527 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.208128 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,903,451.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

