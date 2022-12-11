Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,130 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises about 7.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 130.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 83.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

