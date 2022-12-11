PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

