Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $44,914.01 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

