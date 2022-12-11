Prom Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.70 million and $7.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00026805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012320 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.87774388 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $11,697,379.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.