Prometeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $88.67 million and $1.63 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00026892 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

