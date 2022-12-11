Public Storage (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Public Storage stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.85 and a 200 day moving average of $312.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

