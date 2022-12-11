Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Cut by Northland Capmk (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.7 %

Green Dot stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $137,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Green Dot by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Green Dot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Green Dot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.