Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 39,160 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ALTG stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $392.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

