Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Autohome

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

