Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

