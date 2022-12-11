Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

