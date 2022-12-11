Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $21.76 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $941.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

