Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

