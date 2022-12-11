Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

DDOG opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.