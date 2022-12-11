Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 170.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 95,245 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.