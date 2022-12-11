Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 665 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.