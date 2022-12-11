Quantum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181,015.42 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,019.47 and approximately $181,015.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011877 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00238618 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,219.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.