QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.97 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $79.97 million and approximately $128,089.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00240748 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135599 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,813.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

