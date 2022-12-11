Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.00 million-$746.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.23. 5,126,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

