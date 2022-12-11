Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.00 million-$746.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.
Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.23. 5,126,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
