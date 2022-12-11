Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $69.73 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.01683658 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00015618 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035647 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.01752280 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

