Radix (XRD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $183.64 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $183.64 million and $269,976.02 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,821,158,208 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

