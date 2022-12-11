Raymond James Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TNEYF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.