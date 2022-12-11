Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RWT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.26.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
