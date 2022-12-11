Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

