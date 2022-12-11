Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
