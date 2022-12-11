Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.