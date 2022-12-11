Relay Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $794.32 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

