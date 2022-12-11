Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Cap of $164.68 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $164.68 million and $4.07 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

