Roth Capital Begins Coverage on BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BRTX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

