Safe Price Down 18.8% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $6.77 or 0.00039413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $141.01 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.16688386 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

