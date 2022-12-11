Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $170.27 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $8.17 or 0.00047673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00124575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00223962 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057285 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.16688386 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

