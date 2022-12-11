Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SFE opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

