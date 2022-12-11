Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 852,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,298,000 after purchasing an additional 64,436 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 13,575.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 199,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

