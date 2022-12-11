Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

