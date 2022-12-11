Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.65) to GBX 5,700 ($69.50) in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

