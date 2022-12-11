Saltoro Capital LP Boosts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for about 0.9% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Olin worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Olin by 81.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

