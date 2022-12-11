Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 210 at Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.