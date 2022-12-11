Sapphire Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $19.32 million and $1,445.06 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.50 or 0.07421993 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025491 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

